Sushant Singh Rajput
Migrant worker airlifted by Sonu Sood names his shop after the actor 

Bollywood News
Bollywood Hungama News Network

From the past few months, actor Sonu Sood has been at the forefront in helping people during the lockdown. He has been sending migrant labourers home by arranging transportation for them. Not only has he helped people stuck in Mumbai, but he is also helping people from other states. 

Migrant worker airlifted by Sonu Sood names his shop after the actor 

A few weeks ago, the actor had airlifted a group of migrant workers from Kochi in Kerala to their hometown in Orissa. One of these people, in order to express his gratitude towards the actor has named his shop after the actor. A picture of him standing in front of his shop named 'Sonu Sood Welding Work Shop' has been doing the rounds on social media. The sign board also has a picture of the actor. 

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood has decided to come up with a book to recount the experiences he had during the lockdown. 

ALSO READ: “If there’s a bio-pic, I will play myself”, says Sonu Sood

