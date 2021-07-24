Bollywood Hungama

Sagarika Shona receives death threats and vulgar messages after speaking against Raj Kundra

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Raj Kundra's case has been into major headlines over the past few days. There have been various names that have been alleging Raj for various misdeeds and one among them is model-actress Sagarika Shona Suman. Sagarika allegedly accused Raj Kundra of demanding a nude audition video for a web series back in February 2021. Now after accusing Raj of serious allegations, the model-actress has now claimed to have received death and rape threats ever since she complained about Kundra and his associates.

Sagarika Shona receives death threats and vulgar messages after speaking against Raj Kundra

While talking to a tabloid, Sagarika said that she is very disturbed and depressed as she has been getting calls from various online platforms that are threatening her with death and rape. According to her, people have been calling her from different numbers asking what wrong did Raj Kundra has done with her. They are threatening her and accusing her of shutting down their business. Further she also claimed that one of the callers even stated that you people watch porn films and that's why they make it.

Apart from this, Sagarika had also released a video statement where she expressed that she feels that her life is in danger. Meanwhile, she has also said she will file an official complaint in the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai against all the abusers and the ones from whom she has been receiving life-threatening calls.

Also Read: Raj Kundra pornography case: Shilpa Shetty Kundra records her statement; Police raid the couple’s Juhu residence

