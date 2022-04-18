Kalank, the last big multi-starrer from Bollywood, was released on this day 3 years ago. Starring Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sonakshi Sinha, the film directed by 2 States (2014) director Abhishek Verman had generated tremendous hype pre-release. This was majorly due to the ensemble star cast and the chartbuster songs by Pritam. Sadly, the Karan Johar production, which opened well, didn’t work at the box office due to a very poor word of mouth. The release of the mammoth Avengers: Endgame (2019) a week later sealed its fate. The film’s lifetime collections were Rs. 80.35 crore.

SCOOP: Kalank completes 3 years; Karan Johar makes fun of his flop multi-starrer in Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo

It has now come to light that Karan Johar and his team have taken a dig at Kalank in their upcoming production, JugJugg Jeeyo. The family entertainer is directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz (2019) fame and stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “In a scene in the film, two principal characters visit a theatre as they want to talk in private. They chose a cinema hall playing Kalank. The reason for doing so is that they wanted to have a secret discussion. Realizing that Kalank’s shows will be running empty, they decide that it’ll be the ideal place for their tête-à-tête!”

It is, however, not known if Varun Dhawan is one of the two characters who go to watch Kalank in JugJugg Jeeyo. As per the source, this funny scene was shot in Malwa cinema in Patiala, Punjab.

An industry expert told Bollywood Hungama, “It is indeed heartening to see that Karan Johar is making fun of his own flop film. Certain industry people refuse to believe that their film hasn’t worked and blame external factors, including Covid, nowadays. Karan not only acknowledges Kalank’s failure but is also using it as a gag in his own film. There’s a lot to learn from him. Even in his TV show ‘Koffee With Karan’, he allows stars to crack jokes at his expense.”

He further added, “I am sure this scene will be loved by audiences. And if Kalank’s actor Varun Dhawan is a part of this scene, then nothing like it. Kudos to him as well for having no qualms about the joke.”

JugJugg Jeeyo went on floors in 2020-end. It will be released in cinemas on June 24, 2022.

