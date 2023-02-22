Bollywood Hungama in June 2022 was the first one to break the news that Hera Pheri 3 is indeed in the offing. Firoz Nadiadwala in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama confirmed that the same star cast as in the first two parts - Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal - will be featured in the third part. As expected, the news went viral. Yesterday, Hera Pheri 3 was once again in the news after it was reported that it went on floors. A few hours later, news came in that Farhad Samji is the director of the much-awaited film.

SCOOP: Hera Pheri’s third part, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, to be called Hera Pheri 4

Bollywood Hungama has now stumbled upon another interesting piece of information. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Although it’s Hera Pheri’s third part, it won’t be called Hera Pheri 3. Instead, the makers have decided to name the film Hera Pheri 4. The makers feel it justifies the story and viewers will understand the reason behind it once they see the film.”

The source also shared, “Hera Pheri 4 hasn’t gone on the floors yet. Yesterday, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal shot for a promo, announcing that the third part of the blockbuster comedy franchise is officially on and that it’s going on floors soon. The filming will begin later on, in a month or two.”

Last year, a controversy erupted after it came to light that Kartik Aaryan has been signed for the film and that Akshay Kumar has moved out. Akshay, in an event, revealed that since he was not happy with the script, he decided to not do the film. It led to a lot of brouhaha as Akshay Kumar’s character Raju is a favourite of the fans. Hence, many people felt that without him, Hera Pheri’s next part won’t make for an exciting watch. After this episode, however, the differences between producer Firoz Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar got resolved and Akshay Kumar was back in the Hera Pheri franchise.

Hera Pheri (2000), which was directed by Priyadarshan, was a story of a poor landlord and his two tenants, and how they become rich after they receive a wrong number. The sequel, Phir Hera Pheri (2006), directed by Neeraj Vora, took the story forward and how the trio went from riches to rags in their quest for greed and wealth. Hera Pheri 4 is expected to take the story forward after the events of the second part.

Also Read: Hera Pheri 3 begins in Mumbai with OG trio Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.