Sports and online gaming exchange has gained massive popularity since enthusiasts began discovering easier and quicker ways to indulge in the thrill of wagering responsibly. Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has now hopped onto the brand ambassador bandwagon for FairPlay.

Jacqueline Fernandez becomes ambassador for sports and gaming brand FairPlay

FairPlay was founded in 2019 and provides a sports and gaming exchange for cricket and 30 other premium sports. It is known for regularly offering the highest odds in the market, ensuring value to users. Research confirms FairPlay is the most trusted sports and gaming exchange operating in India. A FairPlay spokesperson said, “we’re excited to have Jacqueline onboard. Team FairPlay believes that this association will bring out the best in both parties and we look forward to a fruitful partnership with Jacqueline.”

Having garnered the love of millions in her over a decade-long career in Bollywood, Jacqueline has always been known and loved for her contagious zeal and enthusiasm. The adrenaline rushes that pump through a gamer in a casino or an exciting sports match are well represented by Jacqueline’s fun-spirited personality. “I’m excited to represent FairPlay,” Jacqueline said. “I believe that responsible gaming can be thrilling and exciting, to say the least, and FairPlay is the best in the game!”

