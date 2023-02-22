Who doesn't love watching movies? We all do! Well, at least the majority does, and for all the entertainment buffs out there, we have some great news to share. The emerging actor, Manav Durga, who has stunned us with his amazing acting skills, is now coming back with his next big film. Keep reading to find out more...

Actor Manav Durga grabbed director Dhiraj Kumar’s movie Bihaan as Sheru

The actor has landed an upcoming film called Bihaan. The story of this film revolves around women's trafficking and will reveal some harsh and murky realities of a society that aren't often discussed. Besides Manav Durga, the film also features Bollywood's finest actor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Dubai model-turned-actress, Rhea Saggu. It would be exciting to see what happens in the film and how the story unfolds.

Manav is expected to play an impactful role in the film. We cannot wait to uncover this character and watch him on screen. The actor, too, is very excited about this film. He says, "The concept of the Bihaan and its story is something unusual and of utter importance. I am glad that I am getting to be a part of something like this, and I assure my fans that I will do my part with dedication. It's a great opportunity for me to work with such amazing talents."

This announcement has left viewers on the edge of their seats. However, the shooting for the film will begin very soon, and Manav Durga will share further details in the coming days. So keep your eyes peeled.

He always had a passion for acting. It was only a few months ago that this young man marked his foray into the Punjabi entertainment industry and was featured in a web series. Besides this upcoming film, he has also signed another film that is being directed by Sajid Khan and stars John Abharam.

Manav Druga is also winning hearts via his social media. He shares a little about his lifestyle, work, and fashion sense there. We wish him good luck with these films and hope they are a huge success.

