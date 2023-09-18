A few hours ago, the poster of Ganapath: A Hero Is Born was unveiled, featuring a blazing Tiger Shroff whose cloth tape is on fire. The poster has grabbed eyeballs and has given an indication that it can be a promising mass entertainer. Bollywood Hungama has learned that though this film is set in the future, it has an interesting retro touch.

SCOOP: Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic song ‘Saara Zamana’ recreated in Tiger Shroff-starrer Ganapath

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The song 'Saara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana', from the film Yaarana (1981), has been recreated in Ganapath. The makers have used it at an important juncture in the film. It will be unveiled before the movie is released in cinemas. They are confident that it’ll be liked and help in enhancing the buzz for the action entertainer.”

'Saara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana' is considered an iconic song not just for its energetic composition but also because it featured Amitabh Bachchan in a light bulb outfit. Amitabh, in a blog, once wrote that it was his idea to have the lights on his attire and also to shoot the song at Kolkata’s Netaji Stadium. As per reports, the light bulbs on the outfit would go on or off through a switch which was firmly placed on Amitabh’s hand.

Incidentally, Amitabh Bachchan also features in Ganapath. It now remains to be seen if he also will be seen in the song. Kriti Sanon is the female lead in this Vikas Bahl-directorial, which releases in cinemas on October 20, that is, in the Dussehra week. As per the new poster which was unveiled today, Ganapath will be released not just in Hindi but also Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The source also added, “Around a month is left for Ganapath to arrive in cinemas. With the poster launch today, the promotional campaign has begun. The makers will drop the film’s trailer and songs, including the recreated version of ‘Saara Zamana’, in the next couple of weeks.”

