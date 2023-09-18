Lakshya starrer KILL becomes the first runner-up in the Midnight Madness PCA rankings at TIFF 2023

A few days ago, KILL, a joint production of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, premiered at TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival). Lakshya marks his acting debut in the action thriller. KILL has been killing it and well! The movie received excellent reviews at TIFF. KILL has unleashed an unstoppable madness and got international acclaim already!

KILL, starring Lakshya, just rose to the top of the Midnight Madness PCA standings at the Toronto International Film Festival as it became the first runner up. The team was cheered and applauded after the announcement. The movie has already won praise on a global level.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, KILL also stars Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala. The film, which nobody saw coming, is full of high-octane action scenes. Lakshya appears raw and powerful in the poster which was released by the makers.

Recently, Lakshya shared a post expressing his appreciation and love towards everyone. A part of his note read, “Last few days have been the most special days of my life. The fact that my debut movie could find a place on such a renowned international platform still hasn’t sunk in yet. At this point, I take this opportunity to express my gratitude and my true sentiments to the people who made it all possible.”

He expressed gratitude to Karan Johar for consistently guiding and inspiring him. He also extended his thanks to Guneet Monga for the opportunity. The actor wrote, “Thank you for always being my constant cheerleader and believing in me. Thank you bringing this all together and making it possible. Aap best ho.”

Lakshya also showed appreciation to director Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, as well as the entire cast and crew of KILL.

