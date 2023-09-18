PVR Inox earned Rs. 1894 crores through the sale of movie tickets and Rs. 1618 crores through the sale of food and beverages in FY 22-23; F&B BIGGER than sales of Burger King in India

One of the biggest complaints of several moviegoers nowadays is that the ticket prices are highly inflated, especially in theatres of PVR. Hence, it’ll be a surprise for many readers to know that the ATP or Average Ticket Price in the PVR Cinemas in the last financial year was Rs. 236. This and a lot of other fascinating data were mentioned in the PVR Inox annual report 2022-23.

Some of this data is as follows:

1. While ATP in FY19 was Rs. 207, it dropped to Rs. 204 in FY20 due to the pandemic. It went further down to Rs. 180 in FY21 and then zoomed to Rs. 235 in FY22 before stabilizing at Rs. 240 in FY22.

2. The box office revenue in FY19 was Rs. 1636 crores and jumped to Rs. 1731 crores. It dropped to Rs. 102 crores and Rs. 670 crores for the multiplex chain in FY21 and FY22 respectively. It then went up to a record Rs. 1894 crores in FY23.

3. The footfalls were 9.9 crores in FY19 and 10.20 crores in FY20. It dipped to 70 lakhs and 3.30 crores in FY21 and FY22 respectively. In FY23, it zoomed to 9.50 crores. Hence, though it earned a whopping revenue in the previous financial years, the footfalls are less than what it was in FY20.

4. The same is also reflected in occupancy, which was 36% in FY19, 35% in FY20, 10% in FY21, 22% in FY22 and 26% in FY23.

5. Food and beverage play an important aspect of a movie-going experience today. PVR Inox earned Rs. 1618 crores through the sale of snacks and drinks in FY23. This is more than the revenue of Burger King (Rs. 1440 crores). The Spend per Head (SPH) was Rs. 128.

6. The multiplex chain also earned a huge Rs. 189 crores through revenue from convenience fees charged while booking tickets online.

7. It earned Rs. 290 crores through advertising income.

8. The Hindi film industry suffered last year due to the underwhelming performance of several big-ticket films. Hindi films in PVR had a share of 44% in CY2019 and it dropped to 33%. The share of revenue from Telugu movies increased from 13% to 20% and that of Tamil from 13% to 16%.

9. Thanks to the merger with Inox, PVR Inox now has 1697 screens in 360 properties across 114 cities. Out of the total theatres in the country, PVR Inox owns 18% of them.

