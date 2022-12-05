Akshay Kumar released a record of 4 films this year in cinemas and 1 on OTT. And in 2023, he’s expected to have multiple releases, as expected. The superstar recently made his presence felt at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia where he shared an interesting detail about his upcoming film. Akshay revealed on Saturday, December 3, while having a conversation with moderator Kaleem Aftab that one of his forthcoming films talks about the importance of sex education. Akshay stated, "It’s a very important subject. In a lot of places, (sex education) is not there. We have all kinds of subjects we learn in school and sex education is one topic I would like all the schools in the world to have. (This film is) going to take time to release, it’s going to be April [or] May."

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar’s OMG Oh My God 2 deals with sex education; the actor confirms that it’ll release in April or May 2023

Akshay Kumar, however, didn’t mention the name of the film. Fans were left wondering which film this might be. Bollywood Hungama has the answer to it. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The film Akshay Kumar spoke about is none other than OMG Oh My God 2. It is a hard-hitting yet entertaining courtroom drama wherein a concerned citizen moves court and asks for compulsory sex education in schools.”

OMG Oh My God, which was released in 2012, was also a courtroom drama and starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. It was the story of Kanji (Paresh Rawal), an atheist, whose shop got destroyed in an earthquake. When the insurance company refused to reimburse him citing ‘act of God’, Kanji filed a case against God. Akshay Kumar played Lord Krishna and how He became a part of Kanji’s struggle formed the crux of the film.

In OMG Oh My God 2, Akshay Kumar is rumoured to be playing Lord Shiva, evident from the first look. The source continued, “A film named OMG Oh My God will of course have a divine connection. The writers and director Amit Rai have smartly incorporated the God element and the unusual court case revolving around sex education. The makers are confident that it’ll pull audiences and ignite a discussion.” Besides Akshay, it also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar, while talking about the film at the festival, also hinted about its release period – April or May 2023. An industry expert told Bollywood Hungama, “The month of April is crowded with releases. May 2023 is an apt time. Besides Yaariyan 2 and Swatantraveer Savarkar, no other film is scheduled for release.”

Also Read: Akshay Kumar responds to a person at Red Sea Festival who said Bellbottom has things against Pakistan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.