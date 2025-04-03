Kartik Aaryan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba are teaming up for the first time on a feature film produced by Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain. The film is touted to be a one-of-a-kind high-concept comedy with a snake as the antagonist. On doing the research, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial was initially offered to Akshay Kumar.

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar refused Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s high-concept comedy due to snake connect

A source told Bollywood Hungama on confidentiality, "Akshay Kumar was the first choice for director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's next. He was in the discussion for a while now, however, he eventually backed out. He was not convinced with the conflict of snake vs human, and didn't want to venture into this genre again after Jaani Dushman."

Mahaveer Jain and Karan Johar had multiple rounds of meetings with Akshay, and when he finally backed off, they decided to reset the project with Kartik Aaryan in the lead. "Kartik loved the idea of man vs snake and instantly signed on for the film. He feels this is another winner under his kitty after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3, as the supernatural elements are the flavor of the season for the big screen," the source shared.

The snake comedy is all set to go on floors in October 2025 and release in the second half of 2026.

