Marvel star Scarlett Johansson revealed that she used to feel that her career would end early on because of being "hypersexualized" by the industry at a young age. Johansson revealed on a recent episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast that she felt her career would end early on because she was “hypersexualized” by the industry at a young age.

Scarlett Johansson opens up about being ‘hypersexualized’ and ‘objectified’ as young actor: “It led me to believe my career was over”

According to Variety, the actress said she became so “objectified” and “pigeonholed” as a young actor that she didn’t think it was possible she’d be able to diversify her characters. “I kind of became objectified and pigeonholed in this way where I felt like I wasn’t getting offers for work for things that I wanted to do,” Johansson said.

Johansson continued, “I remember thinking to myself, ‘I think people think I’m 40 years old.’ It somehow stopped being something that was desirable and something that I was fighting against. I think everybody thought I was older and that I’d been [acting] for a long time, I got kind of pigeonholed into this weird, hypersexualized thing,”

“I felt like [my career] was over. It was like: that’s the kind of career you have, these are the roles you’ve played. And I was like, ‘This is it?'” Scarlett then noted how, since then, times have changed, and things are getting better for young performers in the industry who are no longer easily forced into being pigeonholed. “I see younger actors that are in their 20s, it feels like they’re allowed to be all these different things,” Johansson said.

“It’s another time, too. We’re not even allowed to really pigeonhole other actors anymore, thankfully, right? People are much more dynamic.”

