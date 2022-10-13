In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Season 16, Shalin Bhanot told Tina Datta that he and his ex-wife Dalljiet are like best friends.

From Sajid Khan’s appearance to Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik’s charming personality; Bigg Boss 16 and its contestants are constantly making headlines for their shenanigans on the show. Though this season is barely two weeks old, each episode is revealing something about celebrity contestants' personal life. In one of the recent episodes, Shalin Bhanot opened up about his relationship with his former wife Dalljit Kaur.

Bigg Boss 16: Dalljiet Kaur takes a dig at ex-husband Shalin Bhanot for calling them ‘best friends’

For the unversed, while confessing that he has feelings for co-contestant Tina Datta, Shalin had said that his relationship with his ex-wife Daljiet is like best friends. Reacting to the same, Dalljiet took to her Twitter handle and slammed him. She wrote on Twitter, “No I am not your best friend Shalin.”

Her write-up on the micro-blogging platform further read, “Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship.I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictions and stories please. And u r calling it funny?really?Tina no hard feelings for u.”

Kaur’s tweet has received a mixed response from Twitterati. While a user came forward in support of Shalin and said, “By posting tweets on shalin you are trying to gain attention”, another commented, “So proud of you that you said it loud and clear”.

No I am not your best friend shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship.I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictions and stories please.And u r calling it funny?really?Tina no hard feelings for u. — DALLJIET KAUR (@kaur_dalljiet) October 12, 2022

Shalin and Dalljiet met on the sets of the TV drama Kulvaddhu and tied the knot in 2009. However, six years after their marriage, the actress filed for divorce. She accused her partner of domestic violence.

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Shalin had broken his silence about the same, and told, “Shalin Bhanot answered, “I don’t get into my past, I have never spoken anything about my past. It’s my personal life. What happened many years back, I think it’s now 8 years, I never spoke anything about it then, why would I speak now?”, to Koimoi.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot has feelings for Tina Datta and not Sumbul Touqeer; confesses to Gautam Vig

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.