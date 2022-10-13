comscore

Bigg Boss 16: Dalljiet Kaur takes a dig at ex-husband Shalin Bhanot for calling them ‘best friends’

Bollywood News

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Season 16, Shalin Bhanot told Tina Datta that he and his ex-wife Dalljiet are like best friends.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

From Sajid Khan’s appearance to Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik’s charming personality; Bigg Boss 16 and its contestants are constantly making headlines for their shenanigans on the show. Though this season is barely two weeks old, each episode is revealing something about celebrity contestants' personal life. In one of the recent episodes, Shalin Bhanot opened up about his relationship with his former wife Dalljit Kaur.

For the unversed, while confessing that he has feelings for co-contestant Tina Datta, Shalin had said that his relationship with his ex-wife Daljiet is like best friends. Reacting to the same, Dalljiet took to her Twitter handle and slammed him. She wrote on Twitter, “No I am not your best friend Shalin.”

Her write-up on the micro-blogging platform further read, “Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship.I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictions and stories please. And u r calling it funny?really?Tina no hard feelings for u.”

Kaur’s tweet has received a mixed response from Twitterati. While a user came forward in support of Shalin and said, “By posting tweets on shalin you are trying to gain attention”, another commented, “So proud of you that you said it loud and clear”.

Shalin and Dalljiet met on the sets of the TV drama Kulvaddhu and tied the knot in 2009. However, six years after their marriage, the actress filed for divorce. She accused her partner of domestic violence.

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Shalin had broken his silence about the same, and told, “Shalin Bhanot answered, “I don’t get into my past, I have never spoken anything about my past. It’s my personal life. What happened many years back, I think it’s now 8 years, I never spoke anything about it then, why would I speak now?”, to Koimoi.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot has feelings for Tina Datta and not Sumbul Touqeer; confesses to Gautam Vig

