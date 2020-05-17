Coronavirus outbreak has put all our lives on an indefinite halt. While all of us are trying our best to adhere to the norms laid out by the government, it is very difficult to identify the carrier. Prassthanam actor, Satyajeet Dubey’s mother has recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently being treated in a private hospital in Mumbai.

The actor recently announced that he is currently under complete lockdown with his sister, but since they both have been asymptomatic, they haven’t been tested for it. He also mentioned how being an actor worked as a privilege for him to get a bed for his mom in the hospital. He says that he had to make some calls and pull some strings, he is thankful for the work that he does and those that helped him out during this difficult time. He is constantly in touch with his mother over the phone and she helps him out with a lot of things at home.

Satyajeet further mentioned how the doctor said that even a currency note could be a carrier. He’s hoping that his mother and all those affected by the pandemic come out stronger than earlier.