Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.05.2020 | 11:11 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Satyajeet Dubey’s mother tests positive for COVID-19, the actor and his sister are asymptomatic

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Satyajeet Dubey’s mother tests positive for COVID-19, the actor and his sister are asymptomatic

Coronavirus outbreak has put all our lives on an indefinite halt. While all of us are trying our best to adhere to the norms laid out by the government, it is very difficult to identify the carrier. Prassthanam actor, Satyajeet Dubey’s mother has recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently being treated in a private hospital in Mumbai.

Satyajeet Dubey’s mother tests positive for COVID-19, the actor and his sister are asymptomatic

The actor recently announced that he is currently under complete lockdown with his sister, but since they both have been asymptomatic, they haven’t been tested for it. He also mentioned how being an actor worked as a privilege for him to get a bed for his mom in the hospital. He says that he had to make some calls and pull some strings, he is thankful for the work that he does and those that helped him out during this difficult time. He is constantly in touch with his mother over the phone and she helps him out with a lot of things at home.

Satyajeet further mentioned how the doctor said that even a currency note could be a carrier. He’s hoping that his mother and all those affected by the pandemic come out stronger than earlier.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi to…

Sonakshi Sinha to auction her artwork to…

Shah Rukh Khan urges everyone to contribute…

Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree to make…

Shah Rukh Khan hands over rights of Damini…

EXCLUSIVE: Ishaan Khatter opens up about his…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification