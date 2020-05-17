Bollywood Hungama

Karanvir Bohra donates 1000 face shield masks to Mumbai Police Force

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Karanvir Bohra donates 1000 face shield masks to Mumbai Police Force

Coronavirus has taken a toll on all our lives in some way or the other. The celebrities have been trying their best to provide as much help as they can along with the rest of the citizens of the country. In these trying times, it’s imperative that we protect the front liners of this pandemic including the doctors, nurses, policemen, and other essential service providers. Actor Karanvir Bohra took to his Instagram to share that he has donated 1000 face shield masks to the police force in Mumbai’s BKC area.

Karanvir Bohra donates 1000 face shield masks to Mumbai Police Force

He posted a few pictures with the caption, “@rakeshagrawalrk and I Donated 1000 #faceshieldmask to sir #manjunathsinge and his soldiers. #dcpzone8 BKC We all know the amount of hardwork the #policeforce is doing to protect us, but today I saw and heard stories from sir, How, so many constables have suffered from this virus,but they all tell him, "as soon as we are discharged, we want to report to work." And so many have. Such passion of our soldiers makes me want to do more seva. I really couldn't have done this without your help @afrozshah_ Thank you for connecting me with @akhi1975 this couldn't have happened without your contribution of the masks. @gautamagrawal”

Take a look at the pictures.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karanvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra) on

This gesture of Karanvir Bohra has surely won a lot of hearts!

Also Read: Karanvir Bohra does 108 Suryanamaskars, his daughter adorably photobombs

