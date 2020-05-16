Shabana Azmi joins other international stars to collaborate with Erri De Luca, a major Italian author, some would even say the greatest Italian writing today.

Luca has launched a new project The Decameron 2020 in which a selected group of authors from different nations have been invited to pen 1000-word long stories about the so-called virus crisis). Michael Mayer, Tony award-winning director, is working with Erri and Erri’s partner and manager, Paola Bisson, in order to turn the stories into dramatic recitations.

Shabana Azmi has recorded Prof. Tabish Khair’s story, River of No Return Speaking on this, yet one more singular honour in her super-distinguished career, Shabana says, "When I was approached for this project by Prof. Tabish Khair, I said yes immediately because I was very touched by his story, River of No Return. I was aware of Pasolini’s film Decameron and was honoured to be part of a project conceived by the great Italian writer Erri de Luca. Decameron 2020 has an extremely impressive line up of international stars. I am glad to be part of such a distinguished lineup.”

Not for the first time in her life and career Shabana Azmi brings up the of the artiste and his/her social responsibility. She says, “In trying times like this viral crisis - I prefer to call it a human crisis, but let us leave that alone - it is the artist who must rise to the occasion and create sense out of chaos. It was a new experience to work with the Tony Award winning director Michael Myers on a virtual platform without having ever met him. It’d be inconceivable just a few months ago. But I've always been one for embracing new challenges.”

So is this how we will all be working henceforth? “You mean is this going to be the new normal? I hope not! I like to work with people around me not in isolation but with the future being so uncertain I'm ready to go with the flow."