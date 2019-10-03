Bollywood Hungama

Sara Ali Khan reveals a heart-warming detail about Amrita Singh’s reaction on Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s wedding

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh parted days a few years after they tied the knot and have two kids together who are currently ruling hearts across the country. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan recently featured on the cover of Hello Magazine as muses to Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The duo looked absolutely ravishing in different looks by the ace designers.

Speaking to the magazine, Sara Ali Khan revealed that when Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan had announced their wedding, she went on to look for jhumkas to wear at the ceremony and even asked Amrita Singh for her advised. Sara recalls that Amrita Singh called Abu and Sandeep asking for the most beautiful lehenga for Sara since it was Saif’s wedding. How amazing is that!

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan and Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan.

Also Read: SIBLING LOVE: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan look aesthetic on the cover of Hello Magazine

