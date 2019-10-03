India’s first homegrown fitness brand HRX by Hrithik Roshan has partnered with annual walkathon Oxfam Trailwalker India to support education and health for all, women’s rights and fight discrimination in the six poorest states of India.

“HRX and I believe in an equal India for all, and we’re joining hands with Oxfam Trailwalker- India’s biggest 100 km walk for equality. It’s a cause that brings fitness and one’s passion for doing good together,” said Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, founder, and co-owner of the brand HRX.

Proud of the cause. Awaiting the adventure. The challenge is live.

Oxfam Trailwalker India has been held in Mumbai and Bengaluru, and has completed 14 successful editions in the country. Last year, around 1600 people from all across India participated and walked 100km or 50km for an equal world. Over Rs. 5 crores were raised by walkers to contribute towards Oxfam India’s ongoing projects on education, health, gender forest rights, and to fight discrimination in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh.

“We are thrilled to partner with HRX this year. This partnership is an opportunity for us to reach out to millions of HRX fans and their networks. Their support will help us strengthen our fight to ensure that poor children, particularly girls, go to schools, propel us to advocate harder for good quality and free government health services, and to put more feet on the ground for providing support to families suffering due to floods and disasters,” said Oxfam India CEO Amitabh Behar.

Last year, actress and fitness enthusiast Mandira Bedi flagged off Mumbai Trailwalker while yoga guru Natasha Noel, actor and writer Harman Singha walked to inspire participants. In previous years, actor Milind Soman, actor and Oxfam Global Ambassador Rahul Bose have also flagged off Oxfam Trailwaker and walked for the cause.

This year, 100km and 50km trails for Mumbai edition (13th -15th December 2019) will pass through the majestic Western Ghats (which are enlisted as a UNESCO World Heritage Site) and Bhor Ghat in the quaint town of Karjat in Maharashtra. The Bengaluru trail (7th – 9th February 2020) will start from the edge of a beautiful valley in the Nandi Hills and pass through more than 30 villages and culminate at Olde Bangalore Resort.

“We believe that Trailwalker is an opportunity for those who care about the world, to make meaningful change,” said Oxfam India CEO Amitabh Behar, who himself walked the 100km during the 2018 Mumbai edition to set a perfect example of ‘walking the talk’.

Oxfam Trailwalker is an environmentally sustainable event. Rigorous impact assessments are done to ensure that the event is sustainable and waste generated during the event is effectively managed.

Trailwalker has successfully developed into a top-notch international fundraiser challenging walkers and runners in 17 cities across 9 countries including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, India, Korea, New Zealand, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

