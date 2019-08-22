Sara Ali Khan opens up about family and her bond with Taimur Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan who is two films old has managed to win many hearts with her acting and her wit displayed during her interviews. Recently, during an interview, Sara Ali Khan opened up about her family life and the star of their family Taimur Ali Khan.

Talking about her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, she said that she feels that she has imbibed their quality of being free-spirited. Another common habit of her parents that she has imbibed is that of doing the right thing without worrying about external judgements.

Speaking about the most popular person in their family, Sara revealed that Taimur is the apple of everyone’s eyes. She said that Taimur has the ability to lighten up everybody’s mood by just being there.

Sara said that she is happy for her father as he is enjoying fatherhood with Taimur. She further said that Saif has been a great father to her and her brother Ibrahim but he is now at an age and stage where he can enjoy fatherhood as it should be. The Simmba actress said that Taimur has helped her family bond like never before.

On the work front, Sara completed the shoot for her third film Aaj Kal which is directed by Imtiaz Ali and co-stars Kartik Aaryan. She is currently shooting for Coolie No 1 and has been paired opposite Varun Dhawan for the film.

