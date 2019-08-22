Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.08.2019 | 4:09 PM IST

Harshvardhan Kapoor to work with sisters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor

BySubhash K. Jha

Harshvardhan Kapoor, who made his debut in the commercially unsuccessful Mirzya and followed it up with a critically acclaimed but nonetheless box office failure Bhavesh Joshi, will now be seen in a home production.

Harshvardhan Kapoor to work with sisters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor, who is Harshvardhan’s sister will produce the large-screen version of  Anuja Chauhan’s bestselling novel The Battle for Bittora, the story of  advertising copywriter who ends up fighting a national parliamentary election. The film, which has been on the anvil for nearly four years, was to be originally made with Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan, the pair fresh off the shelf after the release of Khubsoorat in 2014. However, the project had to be put on hold when Fawad fled the country, while Rhea Kapoor and her sister collaborated on two other projects the successful Veere Di Wedding and the on-release The Zoya Factor (also based on an Anuja Chauhan novel).

We now hear of The Battle For Bittora being revived with Sonam Kapoor in the lead. And yes, brother Harshvardhan will play a pivotal role in the quirky political satire to be directed by Shashanka Ghosh. That’s good news Harshvardhan who has been trying to find his bearings. All hopes were pinned for young Kapoor on the biopic on shooter Abhinav Bindra. But, that has now been delayed. Hence, the family film.

Also Read: Harshvardhan Kapoor starrer Abhinav Bindra biopic SHELVED?

More Pages: Battle Of Bittora Box Office Collection

