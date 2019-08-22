“I was not in a good frame of mind,” says Suniel Shetty about his time away from the screen

Suniel Shetty will be returning to the screen after a gap of four years with the Kannada film Pehlwaan alongside South star Kichcha Sudeep. On Thursday at the trailer launch of the film, the actor spoke about the fear that engulfed him during his sabbatical.

Suniel Shetty who makes his debut in Kannada cinema said that he fears that his four years gap has him doubting his acting ability. “For four years I didn’t work. I was in a frame of mind where I didn’t know what to do. I was in a confused state whether I wanted to continue working or I didn’t want to work. But when something good comes to you, you also want to test the waters,” he said.

The actor was not in a good frame of mind. He said, “You get this feeling of doubt, do you even remember to act? I was going through that stage.”

However, it is the subject of the film Pehlwaan that helped him take up the project despite his fears. “It’s Kannada, not that I was very familiar with the language because I speak Thullu, but it’s also my turf, territory. It was a good subject and up my alley. I don’t think I even debated,” he said.

He feels that he is safe with this film as this film has an ‘X’ amount of audience because of Sudeep and Krishna (the film’s director). “I am happy I did it. There’s cross-pollination. Actors are doing films across the board so, I am glad I took the decision,” he added.

Suniel plays Sudeep’s mentor in the film and is more than happy to play his actual age. He said that Sudeep and Krishna have managed his character very well and it has come out very well.

The film will be released on September 12 in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam simultaneously.

