Sara Ali Khan contributes towards Sonu Sood’s charity foundation for COVID relief; Sood says “You are a hero”

The country is facing a surge in Covid-19 cases and Sara Ali Khan is one of the prominent voices that have been utilising their social media influence to source and provide Covid relief. Now, the actress has extended her support further and donated a significant amount to Sonu Sood’s charity foundation for purchasing more oxygen cylinders for those in dire need.

Thanking the Sara for her contribution, Sood took to his social media and wrote, “Thank you so much my dear Sara Ali Khan for your contribution to the @soodfoundation! Extremely proud of you & keep on doing the good work. You have inspired the youth of the nation to come forward and help during these difficult times. You are a hero????@sara_ali_khan95”

Sara has been consistently amplifying and giving a shout-out to Covid relief requirements and resources on her social media.

