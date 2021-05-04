Sonu Sood and his team have been working towards helping people. They worked the entire night on May 3 to provide oxygen to ARAK hospital in Bengaluru from where they got an SOS call and had they not acted upon it promptly, at least 20-22 lives would have been lost because of the unavailability of oxygen cylinders. So here’s what happened.

Hashmath Raza from the team of Sonu Sood Charity foundation got a call from MR Satyanarayan, the inspector of Yelahanka Old Town about a situation at ARAK Hospital, which lost 2 lives as they didn’t have stock of oxygen. The team quickly got into action and at midnight arranged for one cylinder. They woke up all their contacts and informed them about the emergency nature of the situation, and people just poured in to help. Within a few hours, 15 more oxygen cylinders had been arranged by Sonu Sood’s team.

The incredible feat was possible with great teamwork, initiated by Hashmath Raza from Sonu Sood’s charity foundation’s Karnataka team. He along with other team members like Ms. Radhika, Mr. Raghav Singhal, Ms. Raksha Som, Ms. Niddhi, Ms. Megha, MR Aneesh, and RJ Amit kept awake all night sourcing oxygen for the hospital. Had this team not come together to help through the night, at least 20 - 22 lives would have been lost by the morning.

Talking on the same Sonu Sood said, “This was sheer teamwork and the will to help our fellow countrymen. As soon as we got the call from Inspector Satyanarayan, we verified it and got to act within minutes. The team spent the entire night not thinking about anything but just helping the hospital to get oxygen cylinders. Had there been any delay, many families could have lost their close ones. I want to thank everyone who helped in saving so many lives last night. It’s such actions by my team members that make me want to keep going on and on and trying to make a difference in the lives of people. I'm extremely proud of Hashmath who was in touch with me throughout the whole team and the entire team who helped them.”

The support from CPI Satyanarayan is indeed invaluable. He and the police handled the situation so well. At one point, a patient was to be shifted and there was no ambulance driver, so the police took responsibility on their shoulders and drove the patient to the hospital.

In Sonu Sood's team, each person is given a job to be done. One person is there to generate the leads; one person verifies these leads; one person deals with the municipal corporations for bed allotment; one person looks after the emergency SOS services; one person looks after the political and related department’s works.

