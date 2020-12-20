Bollywood Hungama

Saqib Saleem buys a Jeep Wrangler worth over Rs. 60 lakhs!

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Saqib Saleem, who was last seen on the big screen in the Salman Khan starrer Race 3, has been busy with his OTT venture Crackdown. Besides this, the actor has also been shooting for the Ranveer Singh film 83. But away from films and show we hear that Saqib has purchased a new set of wheels that cost over Rs. 60 lakhs! In fact, Saleem is now the proud owner of a Jeep Wrangler.

Though which variant of the vehicle Saqib has acquired is unknown, the actor took to his social media handle sharing an image of the same. Responding to Saqib’s post, his sister Huma Qureshi commented saying “Beast”, while Sahil Khattar decided to poke fun and instead commented on the actor’s pink track suit.

On the work front, the actor set to appear next in Kabir Khan’s directorial venture 83 where he plays the role of Mohinder Amarnath. He will also be a part of the comedy film called Comedy Couple.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Siblings Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem grace the show; see pics

