Sanjay Leela Bhansali who was in self-quarantine after being tested positive for Covid 19 has tested negative for the same. He is now free of the virus and getting ready to resume the shooting of his incomplete Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Although declared Covid 19 negative, Bhansali will complete the 14-day quarantine period before going back to shooting.

“It is the best thing to do. Sanjay doesn’t want to return until the mandatory quarantine period. He won’t even meet his mother until the period of quarantine is over. But he can see her from the balcony of his office where he’s quarantined since their residence is bang opposite and they wave to each other whenever they miss one another,” says a source.

