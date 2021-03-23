Jio Studios and Academy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman’s musical love story 99 Songs is all set to release in cinemas across India on 16th April 2021. A passionate love story with music at its soul, 99 Songs will release in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The Hindi trailer released earlier today gives a glimpse into the magical and musical world of the film along with some breathtaking visuals.

A film of many firsts, 99 Songs witnesses music legend A.R. Rahman debut as producer and co-writer in his most ambitious project yet. The film also marks director Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy’s (The Dewarists, Bring on the Night) first foray into cinema. With this movie, music maestro Rahman also introduces a new powerhouse talent, actor Ehan Bhat, who makes his debut opposite actor Edilsy Vargas in the musical film.

Rahman shares, “As part of my production company, YM Movies, I’m happy to collaborate with Jio Studios in bringing together this experiential movie. 99 Songs is about one man’s struggle against the old and the new world. And the antidote is music. It’s my pleasure to introduce the film’s director Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and a talented cast comprising Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas. It was a great experience working with icons like Manisha Koirala and Lisa Ray, and music legends Ranjit Barot and Rahul Ram.”

99 Songs will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 16th April 2021. Presented by Jio Studios, the film is produced by A.R. Rahman’s production company YM Movies and co-produced by Ideal Entertainment.

