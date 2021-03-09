Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.03.2021 | 12:50 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi Flight Saina Thalaivi
follow us on

Sanjay Leela Bhansali tests COVID-19 positive; Gangubai Kathiawadi shoot comes to a halt

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali who has been looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi has tested positive for COVID-19. Reportedly, he tested positive on the sets of the film. The shoot of the film has been halted for now.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali tests COVID-19 positive; Gangubai Kathiawadi shoot halted

Reportedly, Bhansali is quarantined in his office and his mother has also taken a COVID-19 test. Reports further state that Alia Bhatt, who is the lead actress of the film has also gone in quarantine and has taken a COVID-19 test. The results for the same are awaited. The rest of the cast and crew of the film are also getting tested for the same.

Earlier today, it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor has also contracted COVID-9 and is currently in isolation. It is being reported that the shoot of Brahmastra has also been stalled owing to the recent development of the health of the lead cast.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn reunites with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 22 years for Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification