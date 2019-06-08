Sanjay Gupta returns to his gangster space after 6 years

When it comes to making a gangster film no other name but Sanjay Gupta comes to mind. The Shootout at Wadala maestro is all geared to roll out his next, gangster drama set in the 80’s and 90’s. The story revolves around the key elements that turned Bombay into Mumbai, including mills downing shutters, the murder of the key business man, the Nexus between the politicians, cops, the underworld and the business fraternity and the drama around the eventual changes in the city’s landscape. It has taken the filmmaker six years to return to his favourite genre with a project he had been aiming for since 2013.

Talking about his next project the filmmaker stated, “It’s a space that has always intrigued me. The story of this city we live in has it’s roots in several events like the shutting down of the mills and the first ever murder of an industrialist, which was a key factor in changing Bombay into Mumbai. I’ve always enjoyed documenting the history of this city’s underbelly. It has taken me a while to research the subject and put everything in place. We are yet to finish casting but the movie will hit floors in July – August this year.”

While we can’t wait to see Sanjay back behind the camera, some of Gupta’s last films in the gangster space were Shootout At Wadala (2013) starring John Abraham, Jazba (2015) starring Aishwariya Rai Bachchan and Irrfan and Kaabil (2017) starring Hrithik Roshan.