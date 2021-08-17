Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.08.2021 | 7:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Bellbottom Mimi Chehre Toofaan
follow us on

Sanjay Dutt shot for Bhuj: The Pride of India during his health diagnosis

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sanjay Dutt who plays the role of Ranchordas Pagi in Bhuj: The Pride of India has been receiving various accolades for his impactful dialogue delivery and high spirited performance. Ranchordas Pagi worked as a scout on behalf of the Indian Army, he was an integral part in getting intel and also played an important role in the victory of the Indo-Pak war in 1971.

Sanjay Dutt shot for Bhuj: The Pride of India during his health diagnosis

The actors' walk in the desert where his character is all set to go far war has been talked about a lot in the film. Little did anyone know that the actor shot for that sequence right after being diagnosed with health issues. Being a thorough professional, Sanjay Dutt was keen to shoot for the film and finish his part before taking time away for the treatment.

Sanjay Dutt's determination and professionalism to finish his commitment were highly commendable. The team ensured that his time during the shoot was extremely comfortable and the schedules were made keeping in mind his health needs.

The actor even met the Army men in Suratgarh Army Range in Rajasthan while shooting for the film. The honorable Army men spent a lot of time with Sanjay Dutt talking about their war experiences and sharing each other's journey which was an inspiring conversation for Sanjay.

Also ReadActor Sanjay Dutt met jawaans from the Indian Army while shooting for Bhuj: The Pride Of India

More Pages: Bhuj - The Pride Of India Box Office Collection , Bhuj - The Pride Of India Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

After Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra joins cast…

Akshay Kumar launches music directors Gaurav…

Actress Pallak to make her Bollywood debut…

Ajay Devgn says Amitabh Bachchan took two…

Malaika Arora announces Nude Bowls, her…

Prachi Desai joins the cast of Vishal…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification