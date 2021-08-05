Bollywood Hungama

Actor Sanjay Dutt met jawaans from the Indian Army while shooting for Bhuj: The Pride Of India

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sanjay Dutt is renowned for gracing every movie with his evergreen personality. His upcoming character as Ranchordas Pagi in the much anticipated Bhuj: The Pride Of India has created quite a stir post the trailer release. The actor has not only evoked immense patriotic feelings amongst audiences but also given each dialogue an emotional depth.

Actor Sanjay Dutt met jawaans from the Indian Army while shooting for the much-awaited movie Bhuj: The Pride Of India!

We hear that Dutt had the first-hand experience of warfare while shooting for the film. While shooting some of the critical war sequences in Suratgarh Army Range in Rajasthan, the actor met an entire army battalion. The honorable Army men spent a lot of time with Sanjay Dutt talking about their war experiences and sharing each other's journey which was an inspiring conversation for Sanjay.

A Select Media Holdings LLP Production presented by T-Series and Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Bhuj: The Pride of India is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, and Bunny Sanghavi. The film has been written by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah, and Pooja Bhavoria directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, and is all set to release on 13th August 2021 only for all subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar.

