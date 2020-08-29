Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.08.2020 | 11:38 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Sanjay Dutt has a major action sequence to shoot for KGF2

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

With the indefatigable Sanjay Dutt incapacitated for at least a year, the one project facing the brunt of this setback is director Prashanth Neel’s KGF 2, the sequel to the 2018 sleeper blockbuster which turned Kannada superstar Yash into a global icon.

Sanjay Dutt has a major action sequence to shoot for KGF2

The sequel has been in the making for quite some time now. It looks like it will take longer to be completed. Much longer. Sources close to the project inform this writer that a 3-week schedule which was to be shot from next week now stands cancelled.

“This schedule was to include the shooting of Mr Dutt and Yash’s climactic combat. But now with Mr Dutt taking a sabbatical the entire schedule would have to be cancelled,” says a source close to the project.

No worries, as long as Sanjay Dutt is fully healthy again

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt to return in 3 months to complete shoot for KGF 2, says executive producer Karthik Gowda

More Pages: K.G.F - Chapter 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend Mahesh…

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passes…

Aditya Chopra to unveil YRF Museum as a part…

Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas to roll in…

Sonu Sood offers to arrange travel for…

Sonu Sood and Farah Khan offer help to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification