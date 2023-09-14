Faisal Shaikh will be giving contestants new challenges, where they will be tasked to beat the benchmark set by the ex-contestant.

Colors’ reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, has been entertaining viewers with several nerve-wracking tasks and unexpected twists. The upcoming weekend is set to provide an epic showdown between fear and contestants since adding to the excitement, will be the former finalist of the show's previous season, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu as he will be seen joining the daredevils as a challenger.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Ex-finalist Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu enters as a challenger

Faisal Shaikh, who gained fame from his participation in the show’s previous season, is thrilled about his comeback to its 13th edition. The challenger remarks that his return to the show brought back the memories of his journey as a daredevil in its 12th season. Talking about his return to ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, Faisal Shaikh said, "The upcoming week on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 promises an exhilarating challengers' week. I am going to bring an exciting twist to the game by challenging all the contestants to rise above the benchmark I set.”

He further added, “My journey in its 12th season of the show changed my life. Returning to the show filled me with nostalgia; all the wonderful memories came rushing back, and I was thrilled to have a chance to relive that experience as a challenger. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the action legend himself, Rohit Shetty, for his mentorship, and to COLORS for offering me this incredible opportunity. I hope the audience will embrace my comeback and shower their love on me as they always have."

He will be seen setting this benchmark by asking them to complete these jaw-dropping stunts against the clock, as they attempt to beat Faisal's performances. Along with the adrenaline rush, Faisal is set to bring a huge dose of entertainment into the mix.

Coming to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, the show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: ‘Chota Bhaijaan’ Abdu Rozik joins the adventure as wild card contestant

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.