Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are expected to tie the knot in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan at the end of this month.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been in news ever since they got engaged earlier this year in Delhi. The couple were expected to tie the knot once Parineeti completes her work commitments and now, we hear that the actress has wrapped up major schedules of her upcoming ventures. As per current reports, the couple will be tying the knot on September 24 in a lavish traditional ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Wedding: Invite of various functions goes viral

While earlier reports of their venue and other details went viral, now what has been doing the rounds on social media are the wedding invites. In fact, going by the photos of these invitation cards, the couple seems to have specially customized invites for each of their wedding functions. In the set of viral invitations that are doing the rounds on social media, the ceremonies kick off from September 23 onwards with Parineeti Chopra’s Choora ceremony (the one where the girl adorns the ceremonial bridal bangles). Along with that, the guests will also be given a Fresco Dining experience for their afternoon lunch.

Followed by that, the next day is expected to kick off with Raghav Chadha’s Sehrabandi (tying the turban) ceremony in the afternoon, followed by the Baarat (groom’s procession) which will kick off at the Taj Palace. It will be proceeding to The Leela Palace for the wedding ceremony where the Jaimala (garland exchange) will be held at 3:30 pm, followed by the pheras and then the ceremony will be concluding with the vidai. After the ceremony, guests will be seen celebrating the special day with the bride and groom at a special gala dinner which has been organized at The Leela Palace’s grand Courtyard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)



In an earlier report, it was being said that the couple will also be hosting a special Sangeet as well as Mehendi night before kicking off the wedding celebrations. After the grand wedding in Rajasthan, the couple will be arriving in Gurugram where they will be having a small reception bash for their friends and relatives.

Also Read: Photos: Mission Raniganj stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra snapped at Pooja Entertainment office in Juhu

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.