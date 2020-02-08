Bollywood Hungama

Kartik Aaryan’s statement about doing films on women with defects leaves Sara Ali Khan and the internet unamused

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are promoting their upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal in full swing these days. From news channels to radio channels to online portals, they have been going places to promote this Imtiaz Ali directorial. The actors were recently on a well-known radio channel where Kartik was asked about his work being compared with Ayushmann Khurrana and his statement has left all of us uncomfortable.

Kartik Aaryan’s statement about doing films on women with defects leaves Sara Ali Khan and the internet unamused

He started off by saying that it didn’t bother him, then went on to say that it often happens that Ayushmann does movies on men with defects while he does films on women with defects. While Kartik and the radio jockeys found this statement amusing, Sara was not pleased, she asked him about how her character Zoe was defected. To which the actor just sang the lyrics of their song, ‘Haan Main Galat’.

Along with Sara, a lot of other people on the internet were upset with Kartik for making such a statement. What do you think of Kartik Aaryan’s statement? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: HILARIOUS – Kartik Aaryan makes faces while Sara Ali Khan talks!

