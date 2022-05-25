comscore

Last Updated 25.05.2022 | 12:17 PM IST

West Side Story star Rita Moreno cast as Vin Diesel’s grandmother in Fast X

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

West Side Story’s Rita Moreno has officially joined the highly-anticipated action film to play Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto’s grandmother.

West Side Story star Rita Moreno cast as Vin Diesel’s grandmother in Fast X

West Side Story star Rita Moreno cast as Vin Diesel’s grandmother in Fast X

On Tuesday, Vin Diesel took to Instagram to officially announce the Oscar-winning actress’ casting in the film. “It’s been my dream forever to work with Rita Moreno, and the fact that she’s here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile,” Diesel shared, sitting between Moreno and his longtime co-star Michelle Rodriguez.

“I’m so blessed.” Diesel then pans the camera to focus on Moreno, as she says, “You know what, I think I was getting … I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me. Isn’t that nice? And I’m here. And the answer is yes, I’ll do it.”

“And yes, not only do it, but I’m tickled,” she adds, “I’m tickled to hell to do it. I’m so thrilled. It’s going to be such fun!” After exchanging “thank you’s” and “I love you’s,” Rodriguez chimes in at the end of the 42-second clip, exclaiming, “Rita Moreno in the house, baby!”

Rita Moreno joins the cast alongside franchise newcomers Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, and Alan Ritchson. Those returning to the Fast And Furious universe include Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, Scott Eastwood, as well as Charlize Theron as the villainous Cipher.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

The news of Rita Moreno joining the film comes weeks after Louis Leterrier was named the new director of the film, replacing frequent franchise director Justin Lin who recently stepped down from helming the film. Meanwhile, Vin Diesel has been sharing updates on the filming of the film, from sharing video messages from the sets with his co-stars to welcoming new cast members, through his social media.

Also Read: Vin Diesel reveals official title of Fast & Furious 10 as the final chapter begins production

