Just 5 days are left for the release of Sky Force and its lead actors Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya are going all out for promotions. Today, Sunday, January 19, there were all set to feature on the grand finale of the popular TV show Bigg Boss 18. Fans of the shows were looking forward to seeing Akshay, Veer and the host Salman Khan share the stage. Sadly, the plan failed to materialize.

Salman Khan’s late arrival, Jolly LLB 3 trial compels Akshay Kumar to skip Bigg Boss 18 shoot; Aamir Khan, Junaid Khan create buzz for Loveyapa during grand finale

As per reports, Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya reached the sets of Bigg Boss 18 at the schedule time of 2:15 pm. Salman Khan, however, wasn’t present on the sets. Nevertheless, Akshay Kumar waited for an hour and had to leave as he had to attend a trial screening of his other 2025 upcoming film, Jolly LLB 3, co-starring Arshad Warsi.

The reports also suggested that Akshay Kumar spoke to Salman Khan to explain why he had to skip the Bigg Boss 18 finale. Salman completely understood Akshay’s plight and said that he hoped to have him on Bigg Boss the next season.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan, son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor were also scheduled to appear at the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 as part of Loveyapa's promotions. And, as planned, the shoot did take place. Both Junaid and Khushi are the leading actors in Loveyapa. Aamir, interestingly, hasn’t produced the film but is sportingly promoting the film. As expected, his presence has further enhanced the buzz surrounding the film.

Coming back to Sky Force, it also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur besides Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya. It is backed by Maddock Films as well as Jio Studios. It is all set to release in cinemas on January 24. As for Loveyapa, it is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on February 7.

