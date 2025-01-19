A Mumbai court has granted five-day police custody to Shariful Islam Shehzad, who has been arrested for allegedly breaking into actor Saif Ali Khan’s residence and injuring him and his staff. The incident occurred during a burglary attempt late Wednesday night. Shariful, a Bangladeshi national living in Mumbai under a false identity, was apprehended early Thursday morning in Thane. In court, the accused claimed he is being framed and denied the allegations.

Saif Ali Khan attacker sent to 5-days police custody, claims he’s being framed

Who is Shariful Islam Shehzad?

According to the police, Shariful Islam Shehzad crossed into India illegally and had been residing in Mumbai under the assumed name of Bijoy Das. They are investigating his connections and the possible support network that helped him establish himself in the city. The police have also revealed that Shariful acted with a plan, targeting the high-security Bandra locality where Saif Ali Khan resides.

Police Seek Answers and Evidence

During the court proceedings, the police requested 14 days of custody but were granted five to interrogate Shariful further. They revealed that Saif Ali Khan sustained six stab injuries, one dangerously close to his spine, during the altercation. The weapon, a knife that broke into three pieces, is a key piece of evidence. While one shard was recovered from the actor’s body, another is still missing. Authorities are also searching for the bloodstained clothes Shariful allegedly hid after the attack to match blood samples as evidence.

Accused Claims Innocence

Shariful’s lawyer, Dinesh Prajapati, argued in court that the allegations are baseless and motivated by Saif Ali Khan’s celebrity status. “We have said in his defence that nothing has been recovered from him. They have not produced any document to prove he is a Bangladeshi national,” Prajapati stated. Shariful maintains that he is being scapegoated in this high-profile case.

