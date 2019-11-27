Parineeti Chopra is playing the role of the badminton icon Saina Nehwal in the official biopic of the sports icon. The actress is back in form and raring to go after the severe neck injury that threw her out of gear for 11 days. We have learned that Parineeti will make a comeback on the badminton court today as she shoots portions that will need her to play the sport for eight long hours.

A source close to the development says, “Parineeti is back to full fitness and she has got an all-clear to play badminton again. Her return to action is timely because she has an intense shoot schedule ahead. Pari will need to ace the game on the court now because she is going to shoot portions that will involve her playing badminton for eight hours at a stretch.”

The informer adds, “Pari is feeling a 100 per cent and she was wanting to get back to playing. She is thrilled that she is healed quickly and can play the game for the camera. Parineeti had a major spasm in her neck and spine area and the doctor had advised her not to play badminton for a week – 10 days. The entire team of Saina has been extremely supportive through her healing process and Pari is ready to give it her all again.”

When contacted, Pari confirms the news saying, “Yes, this is accurate information. I’m a 100 per cent fit now and I can’t wait to step into the badminton court and play the game again. I thank my entire Saina team for their invaluable support and my medical team for making me heal so quickly and getting me back on the court. I’m feeling very positive to pull off the intense shooting schedule that lies ahead of me because it will involve me playing badminton for 8-10 hours at a stretch. So, I’m glad I’m back to full fitness.”

