Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 to begin on October 3

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bigg Boss 14 is one of the most awaited reality shows of Indian television and needless to say, it has a massive audience. The show has been in the news for a couple of months and the fans are eagerly waiting to see what the makers have in store for them this time. Salman Khan will be hosting the show and the promos went viral in no time.

If the reports are to be believed, then this reality show is all set to premiere its pilot episode on October 3. While there are a few speculations regarding the celebrities participating in the show, the new guidelines have only gotten stricter. One of them even mentions that the contestants are not supposed to have an international travel history for the year 2020. With 16 contestants shortlisted, the names will be revealed on the day the show premieres.

How excited are you for Bigg Boss 14? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s TIGER 3 announcement to be made on Yash Chopra’s birth anniversary?

