Last Updated 30.09.2020 | 3:14 PM IST

Salman Khan to produce a web series focusing on local sports in India?

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Salman Khan is getting back to work and focusing on various projects. It is being reported that the actor will be backing a non-fiction web series that will focus on the local games in India.

Salman Khan to produce a web series focusing on local sports in India?

According to a daily, Salman Khan’s production house is working on several kinds of projects including a multi-episode series focusing on games. The plan is to put the spotlight on the sports stars who don’t get enough coverage and are even forgotten since the main focus has been cricket.

The series will not only focus on Kabbadi and Hockey but also lesser highlighted sports like mountain biking and kayaking. The research is currently working on the project and the makers plan to roll by mid-2021. Salman Khan and his team are yet to confirm this news.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is set to resume shooting of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai from October 2. He is also set to begin hosting Bigg Boss 14 from October 3.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan to resume Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai shoot on October 2 in Karjat

