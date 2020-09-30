A couple of weeks ago, actress Payal Ghosh had accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. She claimed that Anurag Kashyap tried to rape her and that actresses like Richa Chadha, Mahie Gill, and Huma Qureshi were one call away for his activities. After giving out some disturbing details of the situation, Payal Ghosh did not accept the legal notice sent to her by Richa Chadha for involving her name in this matter.

Anurag Kashyap had also denied all the allegations against him and a lot of female celebrities have come ahead to stand in support of him. As per the reports, Mumbai Police has called Anurag Kashyap to Versova police station for questioning on October 1, at 11 AM. The filmmaker’s lawyer had released a statement to announce that Anurag Kashyap has denied all the allegations against him.

As for Payal Ghosh, she met with various officials and has claimed that she will go on a hunger strike if not action is taken against the filmmaker.

