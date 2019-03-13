Salman Khan throws a party for pal Preity Zinta’s husband

Salman Khan and Preity Zinta go back a very long way. Every time she is in India for her birthday he hosts a party for her. This time on Tuesday it was Preity’s husband Gene Goodenough who got a taste of Salman’s mehmaanawaazi when Salman hosted a birthday party for him.

Still in a party mood the morning after Preity said, “It was super-sweet of Salman to do this. And really sweet of all those who were there at the party.” Preity has always considered Salman on of her closest friends in the industry. “He is one person I can turn to at any time with the confidence that he wouldn’t me down,” Preity had said to me once.

