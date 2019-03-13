Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.03.2019 | 10:45 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Badla Notebook Kalank Kesari Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Salman Khan throws a party for pal Preity Zinta’s husband

BySubhash K. Jha

Salman Khan and Preity Zinta go back a very long way. Every time she is in India for her birthday he hosts a party for her. This time on Tuesday it was Preity’s husband Gene Goodenough who got a taste of Salman’s mehmaanawaazi when Salman hosted a birthday party for him.

Salman Khan throws a party for pal Preity Zinta’s husband

Still in a party mood the morning after Preity said, “It was super-sweet of Salman to do this. And really sweet of all those who were there at the party.” Preity has always considered Salman on of her closest friends in the industry. “He is one person I can turn to at any time with the confidence that he wouldn’t me down,” Preity had said to me once.

Also Read: Salman Khan finally CONVINCES Sunil Grover to work with Kapil Sharma again?

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

KGF star Yash CLARIFIES on death threat…

Blackbuck Poaching Case: Jodhpur High Court…

Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar SPEAKS up…

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is on GREAT terms with…

Varun Dhawan just CONFIRMED that he will…

Here’s what an upset Akshay Kumar had to say…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Lastest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification