Whoa! Rohit Shetty to make a FEMALE COP film as a finale to Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rohit Shetty is all set to impress us once more with his cop drama Sooryavanshi from the SimmbaSingham universe and we have an interesting titbit associated with it! While he has successfully got Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar for these films, he has a grand plan to end this series with a BANG. He revealed at an event recently that after Simmba, Sooryavanshi and Singham, he wants to make a film headlined by a woman cop! Now, this sure has sent his fans into a tizzy because this idea itself is extremely promising and exciting. We wonder who the leading lady will be!

Rohit Shetty recently revealed his plans at FICCI Frames 2019 in a panel moderated by Faridoon Shahryar and said, “Soon we will be making it. We have a story in mind. We will definitely do it. We need to take a year or so, but we plan to do that to complete the universe.” This news sure set the ball rolling for obvious questions like: Is he heavily inspired by the Avengers series? To which he said, “Whatever happens in Hollywood, happens here 10 years down the line. That’s always been the theory. When I was watching the ‘Avengers’ series, I got an idea that ‘why don’t we create a universe?”

Rohit even spoke about his apprehensions as a filmmaker before creating this universe. He said, “Obviously, we don’t have the kind of budget to make so many superhero films year after year. Then I thought to make a cop universe from ‘Simmba’ onwards.” He added, “I was a bit scared before the release because this was happening for the first time in our country. I knew that youngsters and kids will (understand), because they have ‘Avengers’, but our mature audience hasn’t seen that. I had doubts merging two worlds but it worked big time.”

Rohit has already shot few bits of Sooryavanshi with Akshay and is filming the project on priority basis.

Also Read: SOORYAVANSHI: Akshay Kumar KICK-STARTS the shoot with Rohit Shetty (deets inside)

More Pages: Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection , Sooryavanshi Movie Review

