Last Updated 13.03.2019 | 11:04 AM IST

Farhan Akhtar’s May wedding depends entirely on his ladylove

BySubhash K. Jha

Although Farhan Akhtar is not saying anything about his impending marriage to ladylove singer Shibani Dandekar sources close to Farhan say he’d be happy to marry her “yesterday” if she agreed.

Apparently the lady has some misgivings. “Shibani is still very young and had not even thought of marriage before she met Farhan. After they fell in love she would have been happy sailing along on the tides of their passion, so to speak. But Farhan keeps popping the question almost every day,” says a friend of Farhan.

And mind you, Shibani is not fully convinced about their May wedding yet. “But it is pretty certain Farhan will convince her by the time the wedding date is announced,” says the friend. Sources close to the Akhtar family say Farhan has taken his two daughters into confidence about his impending marriage. And it seems the children are happy as long daddy is happy.

Also Read: Here’s what happened when Farhan Akhtar’s ex wife Adhuna Bhabani and his current girlfriend Shibani Dandekar came face-to-face with each other!

