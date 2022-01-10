comscore

Salman Khan to start shooting for Chiranjeevi’s Telugu film Godfather in January end

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The upcoming Telugu film Godfather, which features megastar Chiranjeevi, will have an appearance from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The movie is a Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role. Lucifer also marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj. Salman will reportedly essay the role played by Prithviraj in the film with certain modifications. According to the latest reports, Salman and Chiranjeevi will start shooting for the film in Hyderabad by January end or latest by February first week.

Reportedly, Salman plays a dynamic role and he has allotted 5 to 7 days for the cameo. The makers have made modifications from the original film to curate several larger-than-life moments keeping Salman's aura in mind.

The shoot of the film with Salman and Chiranjeevi will start by the end of the month provided the state government does not impose any restrictions owing to COVID-19. Earlier music composer S Thaman who is working on the film had also confirmed that the two superstars will also be dancing together in the film.

Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films are producing Godfather, which is now under production.

ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi wraps first schedule of Bhola Shankar, see photos

