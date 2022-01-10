comscore

Last Updated 10.01.2022

Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame Harshaali Malhotra honoured with Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Award; dedicates it to Salman Khan, Kabir Khan, Mukesh Chhabra

Kabir Khan directed Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of the most loved and cherished films of the past decade. Starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is also loved for the chemistry between Salman and child actor Harshaali Malhotra. On January 9, 2022, Harshaali won the prestigious Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Award for her performance in the film. She shared pictures from the ceremony and thanked Salman, Kabir, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, and the entire team of the film.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame Harshaali Malhotra honoured with Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Award; dedicates it to Salman Khan, Kabir Khan, Mukesh Chhabra

Harshaali rose to fame with her performance as Munni in the 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. On Sunday, she was honoured with the coveted Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Award.  Sharing pictures of herself with the award she penned a note dedicating it to Salman Khan, Kabir Khan, and Mukesh Chhabra. “This award is dedicated to @beingsalmankhan @kabirkhankk @castingchhabra uncle for believing in me And for full @Bajrangibhaijaan team. Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar national award from shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Governor of Maharashtra) (sic),” she wrote.


She shared another photo of herself receiving the award and wrote, "Blessed to receive Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar national award from Shri. Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Governor of Maharashtra) (sic)."


The story of Bajrangi Bhaijaan revolved around a Hanuman devotee who meets a girl who accidentally enters India and hails from Pakistan. Played by Harshaali Malhotra, Pawan decides to reunite Munni with his family and that's how the entire story unfolds. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Last month, Salman also confirmed the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan titled Pawan Putra Bhaijaan. Currently, KV Vijayendra Prasad who also wrote the script of Bajrangi Bhaijaan is working on the script of the sequel.

ALSO READ: After Salman Khan announces Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, Kabir Khan says there is nothing to talk about

More Pages: Bajrangi Bhaijaan Box Office Collection , Bajrangi Bhaijaan Movie Review

