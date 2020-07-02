The showbiz has come to standstill due to coronavirus pandemic. Productions have been halted. But, as many are getting back to their work life, Marvel Studios seems to be ready to resume work starting with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starring Simu Liu.

As per Deadline, Marvel will kick-off their production at the end of July in Australia after the production was halted back in March 2020. The studio is being careful about the safety measures in order to keep the cast and crew safe.

hang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, a powerful martial artist. Tony Leung as Mandarin. Awkwafina and Ronny Chieng's roles are kept secret. Destin Daniel Cretton is directing the Marvel project with the screenplay from David Callaham. Produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Jonathan Schwartz, the film scheduled to be released on May 7, 2021.

