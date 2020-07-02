Rashami Desai has been winning hearts all over with her performance in Bigg Boss 13 and Naagin 4. While the actress is currently shooting for the finale of Naagin 4, she recently announced her latest collaboration with Adhvik Mahajan on her Instagram titled ‘Tamas’. Looking gorgeous as ever, Rashami Desai’s traditional look has become a hit among the fans.

Rashami Desai has dropped the first look of 'Tamas' releasing on 7th July 2020 on her social media. She has maintained the mystery and hasn't said much about it and fans are on their toes, guessing if it's a movie, a music video or a web series. But to see the chemistry between Rashami Desai and Adhvik Mahajan for the first time on screen has got us hooked already.

Take a look at her post.

What do you think ‘Tamas’ is all about? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

