Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
Vikrant Massey admits to being paid lesser than female co-stars; says, “I have never made a fuss”

In a candid interview, Vikrant Massey says female actors get paid more than him despite his "big body of work".

By Vimal Bhatt -

Actor Vikrant Massey, known for his versatile performances in films and web series, recently opened up about the pay disparity in Bollywood. The actor expressed his views on the subject during a recent interview with a news portal as he was promoting Crimes Aaj Kal. While commenting on the notion that male actors are paid more than female actors, Vikrant said in his case, the reverse is true.

ETimes quoted the actor saying, “Bahar ke jo so-called 'A-listers' hain woh bhi platforms pe films kar rahe hain. Humare 'so-called A-listers' hain yaha ke, superstars hain, pichhle 15-20 saalon se TV pe kaam kar rahe hain. (The ‘so-called A-listers’ from outside are releasing their films on streaming platforms, while some of our very own ‘so-called A-listers’ have been working in TV for the last 15-20 years).”

He further added, “Most of my female co-stars have been paid more than me. I have never made a fuss about it. My big body of work does not give me as much money as you know, Deepika Padukone, of course.”

As the conversation progressed further, he talked about his choice of films and shows Vikrant concluded by saying, “I am comfortable in doing things I feel about, or strongly about in social media... There have been days when I have taken a few comments about me, my family, my wife... to heart and I haven't been able to sleep that day.”

Coming to the professional front, the 36-year-old actor was last seen in Gaslight, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. Speaking of Crimes Aaj Kal, it is an Amazon miniTV series.

Also Read: Chitrangda Singh wants Gaslight co-star Vikrant Massey to play the ‘bad guy’; says, “There is a really nice, wicked side to him”

