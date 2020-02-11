Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.02.2020 | 9:42 AM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawaani Jaaneman Malang Love Aaj Kal Thappad Panga Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Salman Khan to pair up with Pooja Hegde for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan has found his leading lady in Pooja Hegde for his upcoming film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress, who was last seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 4, will be paired opposite Salman for the first time.

Salman Khan to pair up with Pooja Hegde for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Sajid Nadiadwala said that they found her to be the right fit for the film after having worked with her in Housefull 4. He said that she has an amazing screen presence and will make a good pair with Salman. He added that she will bring freshness to the story.

Salman Khan will be presented in a new avatar and Pooja Hegde's character will hail from a small town who is polar opposite to Salman's character. It will be a beautiful mature love story as Pooja will act as a catalyst to the storyline. The two of them will undergo several workshops before the schedule begins in October this year.

Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will release on Eid 2021.

ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde donates Rs. 2.5 lakh to two kids battling cancer

More Pages: Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Salman Khan to feature in the new Pepsi…

Arabic dialogues in Baaghi 3 to be subtitled

Here's how Disha Patani's incredible buzz…

Salman Khan's Veergati actress Pooja Dadwal…

Sajid Nadiadwala ties up with Sony Pictures…

Salman Khan to make a film inspired by…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification